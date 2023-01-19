Shubra Aiyappa has tied the knot with Vishal Sivappa and their marriage ceremony took place at the latter’s 150-year-old ancestral home. The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram that gives glimpses of their wedding day. Shubra mentioned in her post, “Vishal and i got married in the presence of our loved ones in ‘Doddamane’. This is his ancestral home of over 150 years.” Love Shaadi Drama: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's Wedding to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar (View Poster).

Shubra Aiyappa And Vishal Sivappa Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubra Aiyappa (@shubra.aiyappa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)