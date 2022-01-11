Silambarasan TR has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Vels University. The actor took to social media to share a few pictures from the ceremony and also dedicated this huge honour to Tamil Cinema and his parents. He mentioned, “Cinema happened to me because of them!”

Simbu Bestowed With An Honorary Doctorate

Thanking all the committee members of Vels University & @IshariKGanesh for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate upon me. I dedicate this huge honour to Tamil cinema, my Appa & Amma! Cinema happened to me because of them! Finally - my fans, #NeengailaamaNaanilla Nandri Iraiva! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIc6WyGCvR — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) January 11, 2022

