Subi Suresh’s untimely demise has left everyone in the Malayalam film industry and all her fans totally shocked. Dulquer Salmaan shared a throwback picture from an event in which he is seen posing with her. He mentioned in his tweet, “Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do. A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity.” Subi Suresh Dies: All You Need To Know About the Cinemala Fame TV Anchor and Malayalam Actress.

Dulquer Salmaan Mourns Subi Suresh’s Demise

Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do. A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/gi7rju1ju4 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) February 22, 2023

