Subi Suresh, known for her works in Malayalam films and shows, was a popular actress and TV host. Her demise has left many of them shocked. Subi was reportedly undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at a hospital in Kochi. The 42-year-old was apparently suffering from health issues since many years. However, she continued to entertain her fans onscreen as well through video posts on her YouTube channel. Subi Suresh Dies at 42; Malayalam Actress and TV Host Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

Subi Suresh shot to fame as a host with the popular Malayalam TV show Cinemala. She was even known for hosting the children’s program Kutty Pattalam. Apart from featuring in television shows, Subi was seen in supporting roles in films such as Kanaka Simhasanam, Grihanathan, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Happy Husbands and many others. She was a popular name in every Malayali household.

Subi Suresh’s Last Video Post On Her YouTube Channel

Subi Suresh’s YouTube channel consists of travel and lifestyle videos. The last video that was posted on the channel was two weeks ago where she is seen exploring the local market in Ranchi. Dressed in casual avatar, Subi was seen happily exploring the locale. Her demise is not just shocking, but it has left all her fans totally heartbroken.

