The makers of Suriya 42 released the film’s motion poster today. By tagging Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s Twitter handle in the caption, the team confirmed that she is all set to make her debut in Tamil Cinema opposite superstar Suriya Sivakumar. The title of the film helmed by director Siva is yet to be announced. Suriya 42 Motion Poster: Suriya’s Next is ‘A Mighty Valiant Saga’; Siva Directorial to Be Released in 3D (Watch Video).

Suriya 42 Motion Poster

Disha Patani The Leading Lady

#Suriya42 A Pan-India Movie.. Good decision to cast @DishPatani as the leading lady.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 9, 2022

Disha’s Kollywood Debut

