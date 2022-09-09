The makers of Suriya 42 have dropped the upcoming film’s motion poster. The title of the film is yet to be announced, but the team confirmed that Suriya 42 will be released in 3D and also in 10 languages. Suriya’s next, helmed by Siva, is ‘a mighty valiant saga’. The motion poster video offers fantastic BGM composed by Devi Sri Prasad and intriguing visuals with the lead actor’s sketched avatar. Suriya 42 Update: Suriya Sivakumar’s Movie with Director Siva to Be Pan-Indian Film – Reports.

Watch The Motion Poster Of Suriya 42 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)