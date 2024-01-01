Suriya 43 is helmed by director Sudha Kongara and this film would mark GV Prakash’s 100th movie as a composer. The latter shared a picture on X from the recording studio. He is seen posing alongside singer Dhee and the film’s director and mentioned that the ‘first recording’ for the Suriya-starrer has commenced. He wrote, “#Suriya43 #GV100 first recording starts with our most successful combination singer @talktodhee…. Let’s goooo . @Sudha_Kongara @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian”. Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya and Vijay Varma to Star in Sudha Kongara's Next (Watch Announcement Video).

Suriya 43 Update

