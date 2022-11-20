Actor’s Narain’s interview regarding Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU has gone viral on social media. The first film of the LCU created by director Lokesh Kanagaraj is Kaithi and the second was the 2022 released film Vikram and Narain is the only actor who reprised his roles in both the films. In the interview, the actor was asked if Vijay’s upcoming film Thalapathy 67 was a part of the LCU. To this actor stated he can only say that he’s not part of the project and if he’d been part of it (Thalapathy 67), the universe would change. There is no clarity yet if Lokesh is planning a new and separate universe with Thalapathy 67. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Kaithi 2 Is ON! Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Sequel to Karthi’s Film While Solving Vikram’s Anbu Plothole!

Fans On Thalapathy 67 Part Of LCU

#Thalapathy67 - Lokesh Cinematic Universe ( LCU ) 💯🥵🔥🔥 • Confirmed By @itsNarain @ Recent Interview..😎🔥 • He Is Not Part Of Thalapathy 67 But Only In #Kaithi2 ✌🏼 • @Dir_Lokesh Sambhavam Loading..😎🔥 MOST ANTICIPATED FILM - #THALAPATHY67 💯💥 pic.twitter.com/QgMtEYOFzB — Vijay Karthikeyan (@Vijay_Karthi27) November 20, 2022

Watch What Narain Said (8:27 Min Onwards)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)