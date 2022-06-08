If you have seen both Kaithi and Vikram, you would be wondering how Arjun Das's negative character, Anbu, in the 2019 Karthi-starrer, who was supposedly murdered near the climax of the film, is seen alive at the end of Vikram during the now-popular Suriya 'Rolex' scene. Well, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made both the films, have answered this plothole in a AMA session on Twitter, and what's more he has confirmed that Kaithi 2 is happening! Vikram: From Karthi’s Kaithi 2 to Suriya’s Rolex Prequel, 5 Sequels and Spinoffs Lokesh Cinematic Universe Needs To Have After Kamal Haasan’s Blockbuster!

Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh https://t.co/I3GGlWfyJ1 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)