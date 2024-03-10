South superstar Thalapathy Vijay recently shocked fans by announcing that he will be quitting cinema to start his political career. The actor also announced his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). On March 8, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of TVK shared a video featuring the Tamil superstar. In the video, Vijay encouraged people interested in enrolling for membership to do so through various platforms and also requested fans to use the party's newly launched app to register themselves. Thalapathy Vijay, who plans to face the state assembly elections in 2026, also explains that people will require Voter ID and OTP to join the party as a member. In the video shared, Vijay registers himself on the app, becoming the first party member. Thalapathy Vijay Demands Justice for Tragic Murder of 9-Year-Old Girl in Puducherry, Requests Government To Take Action.

