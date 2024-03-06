Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has strongly criticised the sexual assault and murder of a young girl in Puducherry. He urged for swift legal action against the perpetrators. In a statement, he expressed his condolences to the grieving parents of the 9-year-old victim. The girl, from Muthialpet's Solai Nagar, was reported missing on Saturday (March 2) and tragically found dead in a sewage canal on Tuesday (March 5) with her limbs bound. Vijay appealed to the Puducherry government for decisive measures to ensure justice for the brutal crime. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

Thalapath Vijay's X Post

புதுச்சேரி, முத்தியால்பேட்டையைச் சேர்ந்த 9 வயதுச் சிறுமி, பாலியல் துன்புறுத்தலால் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்ட சம்பவம், நெஞ்சைப் பதற வைக்கிறது. பெற்ற மகளை இழந்து, பெருந்துயரத்துடன் உள்ள சிறுமியின் பெற்றோருக்குக் கனத்த இதயத்துடன் ஆறுதல் சொல்லக் கடமைப்பட்டுள்ளேன். சிறுமியை மிருகத்தனமாக,… — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) March 6, 2024

