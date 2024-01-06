The much-anticipated first glimpse of the upcoming movie Thandel has been unveiled, showcasing Naga Chaitanya in a never-seen-before avatar. The ‘Yuva Samrat’, portraying the role of a fisherman, is depicted throwing a net into the sea. The scene gradually evolves, revealing his character in a Pakistan jail alongside 22 other Indian fishermen. Chay’s character not only conveys patriotism within the confines of the jail but also expresses deep affection for his ladylove, played by Sai Pallavi. In this preview, the actress appears as a simple village belle. Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Pics From the Sets of Chandoo Mondeti’s Film Surface Online.

Watch The ‘Essence Of Thandel’ Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)