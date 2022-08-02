After underperforming at the cinema halls, Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, among others is soon to release on an OTT platform. As per latest update, the Vikram Kumar's romantic film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 11. The Telugu movie had released in theatres on July 22. Thank You Movie Review: Netizens Praise Naga Chaitanya’s Performance In The Telugu Rom-Com Helmed By Vikram Kumar.

Thank You OTT Premiere:

