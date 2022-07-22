Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu film Thank You released in theatres today, July 22. The rom-com helmed by Vikram Kumar also features Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor. The film has opened to positive response from the audience. The lead actor’s performance has been widely praised and many have labelled this film as an emotional ride. Check out some of the reviews below: Thank You Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Film About His Long Life Journey Co-Starring Raashi Khanna Is Heart Touching (Watch Video).

Pure Bliss

Excellent

#ThankYouMovie Highlights - #NagaChaitanya s excellent acting and his looks at different ages - Excellent 2nd half with many emotional and beautiful moments - #Farewell Song on screen - @pcsreeram sirs camera work - #Pokiri scene #MaheshBabu#ThankYouTheMovie — #ThankYou #TheGhost #Agent #Brahmastra (@nagfans) July 21, 2022

Emotional Watch

Go and fall in love with @chay_akkineni in #ThankYouMovie emotional trip down the memory lane Career best from #NagaChaitanya 💥💥 Amazing dop @pcsreeram 📸📸 Terrific bgm @MusicThaman 🎶🎶 Some magic by @Vikram_K_Kumar 👍👍 — Arisetty Prasad (@PrasadAGVR) July 21, 2022

Best Performance From NC

Best film in recent times Chay Best Performance 💕@RaashiiKhanna_ 👌❤️ Pc Visuals are top notch 😍 Overall blockbuster movie 👌👌 Specially- @MusicThaman Bgm is the soul of the film ❤️ Blockbuster ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @BvsRavi #ThankYouMovie #ThankYouTheMovie#NagaChaitanya — Prabhas (@salaar280) July 21, 2022

A Magical Tale

It's a Magical Saga of Abhiram ❤️ Simple, Soothing & Emotional ✨ Thank You for the #ThankYouMovie #VikramKKumar & #NagaChaitanya For This Beautiful Roller Coaster Ride🥹 Just Go for It.@chay_akkineni @MusicThaman @RaashiiKhanna_ I'm Calling the People I'm Thankful for Now pic.twitter.com/Y9OpT9zk27 — 🫴𝐏𝐬𝐲𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐰 (@TheVishnuPsy) July 21, 2022

Impressive Avatars Of Chay

#ThankYou Overall a Below Avg Drama that works in a few places but the rest is a tiresome watch! NC performs well in 3 different makeovers. Few good moments but narrative is too stretched out and story itself feels like a remix of other movies. Rating: 2.5/5 #ThankYouTheMovie — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 22, 2022

A Well-Made Rom-Com

#ThankYouTheMovie wowww. Just finished watching ,It’s beautiful journey @chay_akkineni #NagaChaitanya is so convincing in three diff looks ..just wanted to say Thank you 🙏.. every frame is so beautiful @pcsreeram sir, @MusicThaman music is just soulful @RaashiiKhanna_ the best — Bala (@ramana_nanduri) July 21, 2022

