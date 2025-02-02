Actor Kishen Das married his longtime girlfriend, Suchitrha Kumar, on January 31 in an intimate ceremony held in Chennai. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional setting. Kishen took to social media to share the first glimpses of the magical day. The photos capture the couple in their traditional wedding attire, deeply immersed in the moment. In one of the pictures, Kishen lovingly kisses Suchitrha on the forehead, showcasing the deep bond between them. Indeed, it was truly a celebration of love and commitment. Check out photos of the newlyweds. Rapper Raftaar Shares Stunning Photos From His South and Sikh Wedding Ceremonies With Fashion Stylist Manraj Jawanda!

Kishen Das Weds Suchitrha Kumar

