Singapore Saloon, a Tamil family comedy, premiered on January 25 across numerous screens. The film, a coming-of-age story, follows childhood friends Kathiravan (R J Balaji) and Basheer (Kishen Das) in a small town. The town values the skills of Chacha (Lal), a popular hairdresser. Kathiravan, inspired by Chacha's talent, dreams of becoming a respected hairstylist. Singapore Saloon is earning praise from viewers and critics, which has sparked positive social media reactions. Discover what the audience is saying about this film in the posts below! RJ Balaji: Remake Rights for PK Cost Us More Than the Budget of My Film, So We Wrote Mookuthi Amman (Watch Video - LatestLY Exclusive).

Singapore Saloon Twitter Review

Heartwarming!

Emotional and Inspiring!

#SingaporeSaloon 1st Half 4/5 🤣💥 Laugh Riot @RJ_Balaji + Sathyaraj 🐐 + Robo Shankar. Cha cha role 👍 . 2nd Half 3/5 Emotional 🥹 & Inspiring 👌 WINNER🏆self made @DirectorGokul . Great ✅ Production value & Grandeur @VelsFilmIntl @IshariKGanesh . Enjoy with Family & Friends pic.twitter.com/2RAYG7bN53 — Dr.Aazim Kassi〽️ (@AazimKassim) January 25, 2024

RJ Balaji Steals The Show

#SingaporeSaloon : [3.25/5]⭐️⭐️⭐️ A Feel Good Inspiration Movie. @RJ_Balaji Steal the show❤️👌 #Sathyaraj Portions Ultimate😆Fun Filled 1st half, Decent Second Half👍#AravindSwamy cameo is touching. Good Music 🤝Smart Writing Director @DirectorGokul 👍 Overall Decent Watchable… pic.twitter.com/UDshqyu7Hi — Tharani ᖇᵗк (@iam_Tharani) January 25, 2024

Fun Unlimited!

#SingaporeSaloon 3/5 is fun unlimited for entertainment seeking family audiences @RJ_Balaji is affable and relatable as a guy aspiring to be a Har stylist and he has underplayed his role with a subtle performance. #Sathyaraj is a major major asset for the film.. @thearvindswami… pic.twitter.com/mr4zjmfIZn — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 25, 2024

Watch The Singapore Saloon Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)