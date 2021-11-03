Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju, but widely known as Ravi Teja, is popularly known for his works in Tollywood. Nee Kosam, Khadgam, Neninthe are some of his best films. The actor is all set to feature in a pan-India film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao and he’d be seen in titular role. The film written and directed by Vamsee is based on the life of a notorious thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. The makers have shared the first poster of the film and it features the actor’s feet, walking barefoot next to a railway track where a train can be seen passing by. The caption of the poster read, ‘feel the silence before the hunt begins’.

Tiger Nageswara Rao First Poster

