Vaashi song Rithuragam featuring the adorable chemistry of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh is finally out and it showcases the beautiful chemistry of how they balance personal and professional life in this soft romantic number that is fun to listen to. Penned by Vinayak Sasikumar with the composition of Kailas, it is sung by Keshav Vinod and Sruthy Sivadas. Dear Friend Teaser 2: Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran’s Film Promises a Bumpy Yet Entertaining Ride (Watch Video).

Watch Vaashi Song Rithuragam Below:

