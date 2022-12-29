The song “Soul of Varisu” is the from the upcoming Tamil film Varisu that stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The track crooned by legendary singer KS Chithra has topped the Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs list. Yes, “Soul of Varisu” has reached number one position! Varisu Song Soul of Varisu: Third Single From Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Is Simply Soothing (Watch Lyric Video).

Soul of Varisu Tops Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs

K.S. Chithra's "Soul of Varisu" reaches No. 1 on the #HotTrendingSongs Powered by @Twitter chart, while Stray Kids claims 6 spots in the top 10. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/yDuX4l2u76 — billboard (@billboard) December 28, 2022

