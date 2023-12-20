Varshangalkku Shesham is the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, boasting a stellar cast with Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the lead roles. On Dhyan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film. The poster captures their characters in retro looks, with the two waving at the crowd, while kids ahead attempt to shake hands with them. Varshangalkku Shesham: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Sixth Directorial Project! See Full Cast of the Upcoming Malayalam Film.

Varshangalkku Shesham First Look Poster

