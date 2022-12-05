The makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming filmViduthalai have shared a condolence message on social media after a stuntman named N Suresh breathed his last while shooting for the film. They termed the death as a 'huge loss'. Reportedly, the stunt master fell from a height of 20 ft while he was shooting for the movie in Vandalur. Viduthalai First Posters Out! Vijay Sethupathi and Soori To Star in Vetri Maaran’s Tamil Film.

RIP Mr Suresh:

Condolences message from the Desk of @rsinfotainment on the demise of Stunt man Mr.Suresh from the sets of #VetriMaaran ‘s #Viduthalai pic.twitter.com/BfxO1rdNTQ — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)