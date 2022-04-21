Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to team up for the director Shiva Nirvana’s film. The untitled project was launched today with a pooja ceremony. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the director says that the film will be ‘a lovely family entertainer’. VD11: Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Shiva Nirvana’s Yet-to-Be Titled Film; Project Goes on Floors.

Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film

A special day for me excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy @TheDeverakonda ace actress @Samanthaprabhu2 under the production of prestigious @MythriOfficial Cant wait to start the shoot.. a lovely famaliy entertainer on the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k2sgn2vquW — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)