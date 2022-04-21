Majili director Shiva Nirvana ropes in two Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the upcoming family entertainer VD 11. The yet-untitled film was launched at a formal mahurat event in Hyderabad in a big way. Vijay donned traditional attire to be part of the project's mahurat event that took place in Hyderabad. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives an Advice to Her Younger Self During Q&A Session on Instagram, Says ‘Never Get Tattooed’.

VD11 Mahurat Event

