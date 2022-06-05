Vikram starring Kamal Haasan is turning out to be quite a superhit film at the ticket window. As in just two days of its release, the action thriller has managed earn Rs 84.75 crore at the worldwide box office. Helmed Lokesh Kangaraj, the Tamil movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

#Vikram WW Box Office Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr Total - ₹ 84.75 cr TERRIFIC — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022

