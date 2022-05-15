Vikram trailer is out! The action-thriller is packed with powerful fights and revengeful acts. Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in major roles. The flick promises to be a super hit at the box office as this is the first time three superstars has teamed up for a movie. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 3, 2022. Vikram Song Pathala Pathala: Kamal Haasan’s Massy Dance Moves Are the Highlight of This Energetic Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

