It was yesterday, when the teaser of Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri , Yash Das Gupta and Pearl V Puri as the leads was unveiled by the makers. While a section of fans went gaga over the colourful release date announcement clip, a few have also shared their displeasure about how Yaariyan 2 looks like a remake of Dulqer Salmaan-Nivin Pauly's Bangalore Days. Have a look. Yaariyan 2 Release Date: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri's Film to Hit the Big Screens on May 12, 2023 (Watch Video).

Ohkay

#BangloreDays remake in hindi as #Yaariyan2 . The cast gonna surprise u.. Anaswara Rajan and priya Varrier (not gonna judge them but surprised by the casting) and why cant bollywood find fresh names. #bollywood https://t.co/p09jbVbuIg — D16 (@16_lonewolf) October 12, 2022

Ummm

Really?

'Banglore Days' Remake 🥴 തമിഴിൽ റീമേക്ക് ചെയ്തു ആ പടം ബോക്സ്‌ ഓഫീസ് പരാജയം ആയിരുന്നു. ദേ ഇപ്പൊ ഹിന്ദിയിലും 😕 അതും Yaariyan എന്ന പടത്തിന്റെ പേരിനോട് Yaariyaan 2 എന്ന് ചേർത്ത് റീമേക്ക് എടുക്കാൻ പോകുന്നു 🙏 പടത്തിൽ അടാർ ലവ് Fame പ്രിയ വാര്യർ & മ്മ്‌ടെ അനശ്വര രാജനും 🧐 https://t.co/zkzeMBpGfu — Nithin Krishna (@NithinK67232605) October 12, 2022

Bangalore Days Remake?

Hindi remake of blockbuster Bangalore Days movie announced and which marks Bollywood debut of Anaswara Rajan! It will be the 2nd installment to the Yaariyan movie and which has been titled as #Yaariyan2! Directed by: #RadhikaRao and #VinaySapru! Announcement video is here! pic.twitter.com/J6O7QYqXYs — Vysakh (@kkvysakhh) October 12, 2022

