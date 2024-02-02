Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is written and directed by director Ram. The film starring Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori in the leading roles had its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam. The team was in seen in attendance at the screening of the film. Actress Anjali took to Instagram to share a few pictures with the team from the Rotterdam Film Festival. The team also met director Vetrimaaran who was at IFFR for the screening of his film Viduthalai Part 1 and Viduthalai Part 2. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Glimpse: Nivin Pauly Expresses His Love for ‘Queen’ Anjali in This Reincarnation-Themed Tale Helmed by Director Ram (Watch Video).

