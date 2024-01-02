Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is the upcoming film helmed by director Ram. Starring Nivin Pauly and Anjali as the lead pair, alongside Soori in a pivotal role, the makers have shared the glimpse of this film. The two-minute long video clip showcases Nivin’s character narrating to Soori’s character about his love for a ‘Queen’, played by Anjali. Intriguingly, he reveals his age to be 8,822 years, and the video seamlessly traverses between past and present situations, dropping hints of a reincarnation-based theme tale. Pharma: Nivin Pauly To Make Web Series Debut! All You Need To Know About the Malayalam Actor’s Disney+ Hotstar Show.

Watch The Glimpse Of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Below:

