For all the Spidey freaks, Tom Holland and Zendaya's latest Marvel flick SpiderMan No Way Home is coming to your TV/laptop screens soon. However, as rumoured it will not release on Disney+ but will premiere first exclusively on StarZ. The movie is expected to release in the next six months.

Check It Out:

#SpiderManNoWayHome will not release on Disney+. It will first debut in @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/cl6HSx8MbY — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)