Moses Ingram is the latest to join the Star Wars family as the actress portrays Reva, the Third Sister, an Inquisitor, and stars in Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Recently, the actress has been getting some attacks from hostile fans, and Lucasfilm has taken a stand over it on their official Star Wars Twitter account. The tweet states that they are proud to have Ingram join their universe, and if anyone makes her feel uncomfortable, then they will resist that. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Actor Ewan McGregor Says It Is a Standalone Limited Series for Now.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

