The Supreme Court has now stated that every theatre should provide hygienic drinking water for all movie-goers free of cost, even if outside food is prohibited. It also noted that when a parent is accompanied by an infant or child, a reasonable amount of food can be carried inside.

View Tweet Here:

Cinema Theatres Can Prohibit Outside Food Articles; But Hygienic Drinking Water Must Be Provided Free : Supreme Court #SupremeCourtOfIndia @padmaaa_shr https://t.co/C13tfKSZY7 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)