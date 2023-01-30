Majesty King Charles III's Coronation concert is all set to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023, 70 years on from his late mother's which he attended as a toddler. And as announced recently by Buckingham Palace, a special Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7 which will have The Spice Girls. King Charles III met The Spice Girls a number of times when Prince of Wales and in his loving memory the reunion is made possible. Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary: Prince Harry Declares War, Says Prince William Bullied Him Out of UK, King Charles III Lied!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The Spice Girls will reportedly reunite as a five for the coronation of King Charles III. 🔗: https://t.co/aNaViVnudbpic.twitter.com/ZG2w6Ywlk0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2023

