Bad Bunny fans were not allowed in his Mexico City concert over fake tickets and duplications. Thousands of fans were denied entry at the event by the ticket master. Singer Nick Carter Accused of Sexual Battery During a 2001 Backstreet Boys Concert Tour – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below: Thousands of Bad Bunny fans were denied access to his concert yesterday in Mexico City due to their tickets being fake, duplicated, or cancelled by Ticketmaster. The show was reported to be 100% sold out with an official capacity of 87.5K. pic.twitter.com/vvd9Vg5Bot — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)