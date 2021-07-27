Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to mesmerise fans once again. As the couple will be seen in a music video. Earlier, the two were seen in Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, which became an instant hit. Now, Rubina took to social media and announced that she and Abhinav will star in Vishal Mishra's track.

Rubina Dilaik's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)