Actor Abhinav Shukla has criticised rescue authorities after a tragic incident in Noida claimed the life of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta. His car reportedly fell into a water-filled pit near a construction site late at night. Despite rescue teams reaching the spot, the victim could not be saved in time. Reacting on X, Shukla questioned how trained teams from the NDRF and fire department failed to act quickly. He praised a delivery worker who attempted to help and demanded accountability from officials present at the scene. Calling the situation heartbreaking and unacceptable, the actor urged authorities to improve emergency response systems so that such painful losses do not happen again. 'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Reveal How They Patch-Up After Fights.

Abhinav Shukla Slams NDRF - Watch Video

Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid ! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money ! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried ! @PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/DUBmfw2ymJ — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Abhinav Shukla's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)