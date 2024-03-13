The recent news of Raj Anadkat's engagement with Munmun Dutta has stirred up the internet completely for the past few years. Hours after the news went viral, actress Munmun Dutta rubbished the ongoing rumours, calling it "ridiculous!". And now Raj Anadkat has also reacted to the news on his social media handle. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Hello everyone, just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless." Now after both the actors have finally reacted to the rumours, it has clearly put an end to the speculations. 'Fake'! TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Rubbishes Rumours of Her Engagement With Raj Anadkat.

Check Out Raj Anadkat’s Instagram Story Here:

Raj Anadkat on His Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

