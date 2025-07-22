India's favourite reality show, Bigg Boss, will soon return with its 19th season. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will once again take charge as the show's host. According to reports, Bigg Boss 19 might premiere in the last week of August 2025, specifically on August 30. This season will feature contestants from various domains, and if a recent report is to be believed, television actress Meera Deosthale has become the first confirmed contestant of BB19. According to TellyChakkar, the actress, best known for her role in Udaan, is the first confirmed participant of Bigg Boss 19. Other celebrity names doing the rounds on the internet include Ram Kapoor, Tanushree Dutta, Munmun Dutta, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Host New Season of Reality Show for Only 3 Months? THESE Stars May Take Over Remaining Episodes.

Meera Deosthale First Contestant to Join ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)