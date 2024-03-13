Munmun Dutta has shut down rumours about her engagement with former TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat. The actress called the news absolutely 'ridiculous and fake'. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, she said there's "zero ounce of truth in it… And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again." Earlier reports claimed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun (Babita) and Raj (Tapu) were engaged in a private Vadodara ceremony. Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Engagement Rumours: Know the Age Gap Between the Alleged TMKOC Couple.

Munmun Dutta Reacts to Her Engagement Reports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)