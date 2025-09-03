Every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai’s iconic Ganesh pandal Lalbaugcha Raja becomes a holy destination for millions of devotees. Several eminent personalities from different walks of life make it a point to visit the pandal and seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. Actress Disha Vakani, best known for her portrayal of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), who usually keeps a low profile, made a rare appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh darshan. On Wednesday (September 3), Disha was spotted visiting the pandal for Bappa’s darshan. However, when she noticed the paparazzi, the 47-year-old actress quickly covered her face. Disha was seen in a red and green saree, accessorised with jewellery and a bindi. She was accompanied by a police officer as she made her way inside the pandal. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Reveals Heartfelt Wish As ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ Visits Gokuldham; Asit Modi Hints at Daya Ben’s Return.

Disha Vakani Seeks Ganpati Bappa’s Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai

