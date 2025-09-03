Television actress Simple Kaul, popular for her roles as Pam (Parminder Sohni) in Shararat and Gulaboo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is parting ways with her businessman husband, Rahul Loomba. The actress who got married to Rahul in 2010 recently filed for divorce. In an interview with Bombay Times, Simple Kaul opened up about their decision to split and said, "It's very recent. It is mutual and we are both incredibly mature human beings. Were more than family. It just doesn't go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I've known this person. I don't know how people detach. It doesnt happen in my mind. I ive with love and I walk through my life with lot of love, a lot of happiness and a lot of spiritual awareness. This is how I live." The actress did not reveal the reason behind their split. Govinda-Sunita Divorce: Actor’s Manager Says News Was Spread by ‘Some Idiot’.

Simple Kaul Files for Divorce From Rahul Loomba After 15 Years of Togetherness

