Disha Vakani, beloved as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently reunited with producer Asit Kumarr Modi for Raksha Bandhan. Though her return to the show is still awaited, her off-screen bond with the TMKOC family remains strong. Asit, along with his wife Neela Modi, joined Disha and her family, including her two young daughters, for a warm and traditional celebration. The gathering was simple yet heartfelt, filled with rituals, laughter, and fond memories from their years of working together. Despite her absence from the series in recent years, this meet-up reflected the lasting friendships and respect that the long-running show has built behind the scenes, offering fans a touching glimpse of their enduring connection. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Is Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Returning to the Popular Sitcom? Producer Asit Kumar Modi Breaks Silence.

Disha Vakani and ‘TMKOC’ Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Celebrate Raksha Bandhan – Watch Video

