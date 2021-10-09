The first glimpse of Ajay Devgn from his Into the Wild With Bear Grylls show is out! After PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, and more, Ajay Devgn is the latest to be part of the survival show. In the video, we cannot see Devgn's face, however, we hear him say, "Yeh sherdilon ka manch hai. Yeh koi khel nahi hai bro."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by discovery+ India (@discoveryplusin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)