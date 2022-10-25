Star Bharat show Ajooni has some very interesting drama in the line-up for viewers. The audience has been seeing some amazing chemistry between Rajveer and Ajooni and now, Ajooni will be seen confessing her feelings for Rajveer. The channel shared a teaser of the same on its social media handle. Ajooni New Twist: Rajveer fumes with rage watching Avinash and Ajooni in an intense conversation in Star Bharat’s popular show! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)