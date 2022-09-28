Star Bharat show Ajooni is high on drama. The serial already has a love triangle in the show and now, as a part of its high voltage drama, Avinash and Ajooni will soon be having an intense conversation and Rajveer will happen to see them. He will fume with rage watching the two talking. The channel shared a promo of the same and looks like there is a new twist in store for the viewers. Ajooni: It’s a Faceoff Between Rajveer and Avinash in Star Bharat’s New Launch.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

