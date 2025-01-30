Saba Ibrahim, sister of actor Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law of Dipika Kakar, recently shared the wonderful news of her pregnancy, a moment of joy for her family after a challenging period. Last year, Saba suffered a miscarriage, which deeply affected her. In an emotional video on her YouTube channel, she expressed her gratitude for this new blessing while acknowledging the fear and anxiety from her past experience. Saba and her husband, Khalid Niaz, have stayed resilient through the hardships, and in their latest vlog, they thanked fans for their support, offering prayers for others facing similar struggles. Check it out. Shoaib Ibrahim's Mother Undergoes Minor Surgery; Dipika Kakar Reveals Details in Vlog (Watch Video).

Saba Ibrahim Announces Pregnancy Via Vlog on YouTube:

