Andor episode 10, titled "One Way Out" featured an exhilarating prison break sequence that has easily established itself as one of the best moments of the franchise among fans. With many praising Andy Serkis' incredible performance, Andor continues its hot streak of delivering a new tense episode every week. Featuring a great sequence with Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen as well, fans are swept up by this episode and can't stop praising it online. Here are some of the best reactions to it we could find. Andor Review: Diego Luna’s 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series Revels In Providing Refreshing and Intimate Take on the Star Wars Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Cassian Inspiring Leaders Like Always...

One of the Best Episodes of TV...

“One Way Out” is one of the best episodes of TV I have ever seen. Absolutely flawless from start to finish. The direction, the cinematography, the score, ugh THE ACTING!! Andy Serkis and Stellan Skarsgård deliver some of the best performances of their entire career. #Andor pic.twitter.com/MBa0EckYtx — Noah (@keldorjedii) November 9, 2022

The Parallels...

#andor spoilers i burn my life to make a sunrise that i know i'll never see pic.twitter.com/P9UTAduMY2 — kaytuesso (@jeronandor) November 9, 2022

Just Some Damn Good Television...

#Andor spoilers . . . . The fact that the prison looks so much like the symbol of the empire as they’re literally swimming away from their control pic.twitter.com/sjQralcHz9 — Grace 🫐 (@Grace___bee) November 9, 2022

Welcome to the Serkis...

One of the Greatest Actors!

If anyone doesn't think Andy Serkis is one of the greatest actors ever after his performance in Andor, then you're lost. This was easily one of the best performance in Star Wars, and even by Andy himself overall. Andor is such a powerful and phenomenal show.#Andor pic.twitter.com/46vU9h0pyq — The Hopeless Loner ( Tales Dooku Era ) (@JoesPassions) November 9, 2022

Shattered...

#andor spoilers - - - - - these. these moments. along with mon’s talk with davo. i am shattered. i am a shell. i cannot wait for the next episode. pic.twitter.com/0zd6ZTXorh — Gabe (@hamatodjarin) November 9, 2022

Chilling...

#Andor spoilers - - - - - - “so what do i sacrifice? everything” luthen’s speech was chilling pic.twitter.com/QIYF8LLYXu — sabine ☽☾ 57 | ANDOR SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) November 9, 2022

