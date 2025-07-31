It was an absolute thriller between Liga MX side Club America and the MLS team Real Salt Lake at the Leagues Cup 2025 in America First Field, Sandy, Utah. The full-time score ended 2-2, as Erick Sanchez netted a last-minute equalizer in 90+7 minutes to draw level, but even that couldn't save Club America. The match went to penalty shootouts, where Real Salt Lake won 3-1. Diego Luna and William Agada were the two goal scorers for Real Salt Lake, both netting in the first half. Brian Rodriguez scored the first goal for Club America against RSL. Inter Miami 2-1 Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025: Marcelo Weigandt's Late Goal Helps Lionel Messi and Co Clinch First Win in Competition.

Club America vs Real Salt Lake, Leagues Cup 2025 FT Result:

WHAT A MATCH TO KICKOFF @LeaguesCup 🤯 pic.twitter.com/G3aKvYVLqd — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 31, 2025

