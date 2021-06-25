Actor Aniruddh Dave has finally won against his fight with COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. He took to social media and informed his fans about this news along with a picture with the hospital staff. For the unaware, Aniruddh had tested positive for coronavirus in the last month of April and battled the deadly virus for almost 55 days.

Aniruddh Dave Discharged From Hospital:

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

