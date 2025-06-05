The first COVID-19-related death in Noida has been reported, which is a tragic development. After experiencing dehydration, a city dweller, age 3.5, was brought to Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital. She tested positive for COVID-19. The young child's condition worsened in spite of medical attention, according to health officials, making it the city's first virus-related death. Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Noida in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 158. COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Cross 4,000 Mark; Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat Among Worst-Hit States.

Noida Reports First Death as 3.5-Year-Old Girl Dies

यूपी : नोएडा में कोरोना से पहली मौत हुई है। यहां की रहने वाली साढ़े 3 वर्षीय बच्ची डिहाइड्रेशन की शिकायत पर दिल्ली के चाचा नेहरू अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई। जांच में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई थी। नोएडा में कोरोना के 20 नए केस मिले हैं। अब कुल केस 158 हो गए हैं। — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 5, 2025

