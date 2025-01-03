Several videos circulating online have claimed that China is witnessing an outbreak of multiple viruses, including COVID-19 as well as HMPV (human metapneumovirus). These videos are being shared with claims that hospitals and crematoriums in China are overwhelmed, and a state of emergency has been declared over the epidemic. The videos quickly gained traction, sparking widespread concerns. However, the Community Note on X has debunked these claims, stating that there is no credible information to support the assertion that China has declared such an emergency. While it’s true that hospitals in some regions are facing increased pressure due to rising COVID-19 and Influenza A cases, the Chinese government has not officially declared a state of emergency. 'No One Can Ever Stop Taiwan's Reunification with China', Says President Xi Jinping in His New Year 2025 Message.

Viral Videos Claiming China Has Declared a State of Emergency

⚠️ BREAKING: China 🇨🇳 Declares State of Emergency as Epidemic Overwhelms Hospitals and Crematoriums. Multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across China. pic.twitter.com/GRV3XYgrYX — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) January 1, 2025

'No State of Emergency in China'

X Community Note to videos claiming virus outbreak in China (Photo Credits: X)

This is complete bullshit. I'm in China right now and there are no emergencies. Everything is fine. https://t.co/WQd3ttYtrB — Julz 🫵😹 (@Julz_Moggs) January 2, 2025

Fake News 🗞️ This is a children’s hospital - they look like this literally every year because of the common cold and flu. Think people - they want to Hamper the United States in 2025 - don’t let them scare you with this nonsense. We’re not doing 2020 again. https://t.co/4FaVDaYiWw — Sterling Cooley (@SterlingCooley) January 1, 2025

